Nwam LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 155.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,803. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

