Nwam LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Electric by 911.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,061. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

