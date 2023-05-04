Nwam LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 26,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $316.17. 23,535,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,170,555. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.96 and its 200-day moving average is $291.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

