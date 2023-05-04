NXM One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation.

