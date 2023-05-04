Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 5,813 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.99. 849,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

