Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.22. 2,099,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.05. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $421.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.