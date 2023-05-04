Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $340.43 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $340.43 million and $18.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.61 or 0.06506924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00058601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06119079 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $25,817,846.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.