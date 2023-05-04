Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 11,101,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,775,199. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.62. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,838,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

