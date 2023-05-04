OmniaVerse 1-Day Volume Hits $408,219.07 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $408,219.07 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

