On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,635 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ON worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,799,000 after buying an additional 794,913 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 2,814,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ON by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ON by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). ON had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.