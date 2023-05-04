ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.63. 2,605,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,341. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

