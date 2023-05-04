OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.2 %

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 242,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,620. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.90. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Insider Activity

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,507,000 after purchasing an additional 870,595 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 423,732 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

