Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.21 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 5,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 62,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Online Blockchain Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -483.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Online Blockchain Company Profile

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

