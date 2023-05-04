OP Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for OP Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OPBK stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at OP Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 42.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Soo Hun Jung bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,724.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,288,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,653,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,155 shares of company stock valued at $586,603. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.