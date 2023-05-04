OP Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBKGet Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for OP Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

OPBK stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 42.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Soo Hun Jung bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,724.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,288,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,653,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,155 shares of company stock valued at $586,603. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

