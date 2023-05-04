OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OPKO Health Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 2,465,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,275. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

