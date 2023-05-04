Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 167,999 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,999 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

T traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 4,458,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,016,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.