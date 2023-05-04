Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,382 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,594,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.13. 2,144,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,405. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

