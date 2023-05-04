Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $24.20 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,746. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

