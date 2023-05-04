Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $44.57 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,094. The company has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

