Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

Shares of MA traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.08. The stock had a trading volume of 962,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,002. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

