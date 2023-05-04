Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

