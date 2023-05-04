Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 15,586 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,294,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,529,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

