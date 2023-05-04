Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 17,636 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,489. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

