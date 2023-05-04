Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 20,154 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

CVX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $297.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

