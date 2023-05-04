Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.74 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $55.74 million and approximately $825,316.29 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

