Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OEC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. 347,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.