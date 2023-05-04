Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 50 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,757% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.71 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 42.08%.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

About Orion Oyj

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

