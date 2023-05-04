Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Articles

