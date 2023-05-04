Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60.
Otter Tail Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.