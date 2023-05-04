Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Trading 4.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $75.59. 39,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 360,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.