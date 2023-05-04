Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.
Otter Tail Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.20. 239,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Otter Tail has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.52.
Otter Tail Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
Further Reading
