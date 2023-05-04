Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.20. 239,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Otter Tail has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.