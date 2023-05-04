Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $14.88. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 60,902 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 455,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,863.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 376,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $6,147,000.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also

