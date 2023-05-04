Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $14.20.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $124,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,616,000 after buying an additional 2,797,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

