Pacific Biosciences of California’s (PACB) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at SpectralCast

SpectralCast reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.67. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 589,320 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 387,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

