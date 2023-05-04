Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.97

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 159810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
PCRFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.
Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.
