Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

