Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Devon Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Devon Energy (DVN)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.