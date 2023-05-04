Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 2.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $226.88. 365,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

