Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. PDD accounts for 3.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in PDD by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

PDD Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PDD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.74.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.