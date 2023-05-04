Parametrica Management Ltd Has $557,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ASML traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $634.99. The stock had a trading volume of 287,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,859. The firm has a market cap of $250.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $637.80 and its 200 day moving average is $604.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML Company Profile

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.