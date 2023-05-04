Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 1,520,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,494,269. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $277.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

