Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,796.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.72. The stock had a trading volume of 674,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.27. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $174.36 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 876.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

