Pavion Blue Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Edison International makes up 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edison International by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.37. 465,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

