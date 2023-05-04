Pavion Blue Capital LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.91. 594,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,329. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

