Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 388 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,941. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.