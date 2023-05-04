PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCM Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

