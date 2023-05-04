Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

