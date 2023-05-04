Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $476.64

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.64 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 484 ($6.05). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 480.50 ($6.00), with a volume of 592,711 shares.

Personal Assets Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 476.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 477.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,446.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4,285.71%.

Insider Transactions at Personal Assets Trust

About Personal Assets Trust

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £995.40 ($1,243.63). In other news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £995.40 ($1,243.63). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £260.28 ($325.19). Insiders have acquired 690 shares of company stock worth $329,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

