Peterson Wealth Management Sells 227 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.98. 570,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. The stock has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

