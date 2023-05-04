Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.48

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 18760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.17.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

