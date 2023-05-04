Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 0.2%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €150.40 ($165.27) and last traded at €150.60 ($165.49). Approximately 4,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €150.89 ($165.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €154.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €161.16.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Further Reading

