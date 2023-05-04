PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.33

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 15423106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

